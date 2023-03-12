Mather Group LLC. Sells 41,647 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,647 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 43,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 58,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

