Mather Group LLC. Takes $6.29 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 132,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,654,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,594,000 after acquiring an additional 547,834 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 479,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 449,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after acquiring an additional 430,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.71 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

