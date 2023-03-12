Maven Securities LTD Reduces Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Maven Securities LTD decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.14.

NYSE EPAM opened at $282.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.32 and a 52-week high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

