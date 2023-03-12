Maven Securities LTD Takes $1.82 Million Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 45.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 208,959 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 62.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth $394,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $7.37.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

