Maven Securities LTD Takes $1.82 Million Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 45.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 208,959 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 62.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth $394,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Alto Ingredients Trading Down 32.5 %
Alto Ingredients Company Profile
Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alto Ingredients (ALTO)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.