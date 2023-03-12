Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Maxar Technologies has a payout ratio of 1.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Maxar Technologies to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.9%.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $498,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,962.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $498,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,962.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howell M. Estes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,037 shares of company stock worth $6,440,385 in the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,016,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,144,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after acquiring an additional 434,992 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 431,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424,367 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

