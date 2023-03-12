Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of MAXN opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

