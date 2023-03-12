MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MDJM Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of MDJH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 6,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. MDJM has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.
MDJM Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDJM (MDJH)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.