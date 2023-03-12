MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MDJH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 6,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. MDJM has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

