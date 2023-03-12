Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
MFIN opened at $8.24 on Friday. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $188.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 20,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
