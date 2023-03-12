Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.83

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.77. Medicure shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.
Medicure Trading Down 6.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.05.
About Medicure
Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.
