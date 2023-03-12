Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $227.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.32.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

