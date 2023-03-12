Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 75,380 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,380 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after buying an additional 5,896,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.1 %

CAH opened at $71.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

