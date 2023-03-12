Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $19.54 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 60,171 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

