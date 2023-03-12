Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $6.99 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,887 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after buying an additional 5,321,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,713 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 679,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BEN opened at $27.57 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

