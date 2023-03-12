Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $8.92 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,638 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $147.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.15.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

