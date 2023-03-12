Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.1 %

BDX stock opened at $229.71 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.77 and a 200-day moving average of $242.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

