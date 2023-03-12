Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 57,288 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,288 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRL. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

