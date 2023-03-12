Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 67,297 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,297 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth $696,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,126,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 76,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 253.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 234,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Aflac Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.