Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 2,557 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $286.31 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $293.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.69 and a 200-day moving average of $304.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

