Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 5,626 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Stock Up 1.6 %

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $23,102,528. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $149.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.