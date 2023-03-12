Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $227.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

