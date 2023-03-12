Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 40.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Crown Castle by 33.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $126.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.03. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Cowen upped their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

