Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 801 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 6.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.1% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 40.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $326.54 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55. The firm has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $356.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.