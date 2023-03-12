Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 189,633 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,633 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $213,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.66.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

