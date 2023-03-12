Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 583.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 74,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,660 shares of company stock worth $2,400,378 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AME opened at $135.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

