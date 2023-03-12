Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Short Interest Down 57.8% in February

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the February 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Melcor Developments Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MODVF traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. 257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. is a diversified real estate development and asset management company, which develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. It operates through the following segments: Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, Melcor REIT, and Recreational Properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.