MELD (MELD) One Day Volume Tops $1.64 Million

MELD (MELD) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, MELD has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MELD has a total market capitalization of $25.81 million and $1.64 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00438942 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,357.56 or 0.29669599 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,570,957,307 tokens. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01559822 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,434,285.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

