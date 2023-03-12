MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $42,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,246,000 after acquiring an additional 357,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,968,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 57.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,673,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,305.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,168.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $966.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,275.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.