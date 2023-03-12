Merchants Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:MBINN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of MBINN stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $92,976.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

