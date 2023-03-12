Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.31 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

