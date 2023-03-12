Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Short Interest Update

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 97.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Down 3.3 %

MREO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 846,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,614. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

