Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $43.77 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00012286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $43.77 million and approximately $355,061.30 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000933 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,024,375 coins and its circulating supply is 16,983,176 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,018,346 with 16,981,148 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.60600405 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $368,358.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

