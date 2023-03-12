MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on March 31st

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE CIF opened at $1.75 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.