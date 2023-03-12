MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on March 31st

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE CIF opened at $1.75 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
