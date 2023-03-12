Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Short Interest Down 49.6% in February

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the February 13th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microvast stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 341,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Microvast Stock Performance

MVSTW remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,820. Microvast has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

See Also

