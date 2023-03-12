Midas Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.66 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Midas token can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00006395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and $2,539.38 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.91 or 0.00439017 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,482.61 or 0.29674631 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.37639322 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $6,873.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

