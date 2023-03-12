MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires 857 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 670.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $133,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $49.47.

