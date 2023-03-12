MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,834 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,193,192 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $173.44 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

