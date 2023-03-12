MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $315.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $299.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $265.07 and a 12-month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also

