MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $111.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.22.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

