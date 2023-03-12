MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Insider Activity

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $126,682,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,745,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,036,210,739.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,131,631 shares of company stock worth $1,303,325,751. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $136.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

