MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,598 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 273.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $34.44 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.46.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

