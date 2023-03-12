MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 105 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 0.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 14.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 86.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $632,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in McKesson by 11.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $296,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $336.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.81 and a 200 day moving average of $367.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $278.77 and a 12 month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.