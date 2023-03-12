Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 494,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 698,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TIGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 60.0% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 75.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 91,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 50.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 71.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,153,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 480,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ TIGO traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 89,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,624. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $27.88.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.15%.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

