Mina (MINA) Hits Market Capitalization of $541.54 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $541.54 million and $56.54 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00434428 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,035.99 or 0.29364487 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,011,238,733 coins and its circulating supply is 864,535,280 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,010,978,092.8400393 with 863,735,870.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.64750071 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $88,148,582.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

