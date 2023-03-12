MinePlex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.01 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, MinePlex has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a total market cap of $40.68 million and $3.01 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00443049 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,371.62 or 0.29947171 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 324,077,724 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.