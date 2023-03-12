Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ (MIRM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.58 EPS.
MIRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Shares of MIRM stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $30.55.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
