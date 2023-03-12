Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ (MIRM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $30.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,121,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

