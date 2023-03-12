MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Down 99.1% in February

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MISUMI Group Stock Down 0.2 %

MSSMY stock traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 12.21. 9,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,987. MISUMI Group has a 52-week low of 9.57 and a 52-week high of 16.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of 11.63.

About MISUMI Group

MISUMI Group, Inc engages in the business of industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Factory Automation (FA) Business, Die Components Business, and Variation and One-Stop by New Alliance (VONA) Business. The FA Business segment develops and provides components such as factory automation and auto locating modules for high precision production equipment.

