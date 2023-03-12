Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MSHXF remained flat at C$25.06 during midday trading on Friday. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 1-year low of C$22.31 and a 1-year high of C$27.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.67.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Company Profile

See Also

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

