Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MSHXF remained flat at C$25.06 during midday trading on Friday. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 1-year low of C$22.31 and a 1-year high of C$27.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.67.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Company Profile
