Mizuho Cuts Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $66.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $61.38 on Thursday. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 214.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

