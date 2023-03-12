MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Update

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 447,800 shares, an increase of 2,012.3% from the February 13th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,968,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MMEX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MMEX Resources stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 53,651,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,613,468. MMEX Resources has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.02.

Get MMEX Resources alerts:

About MMEX Resources

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

MMEX Resources Corp. engages in the development, financing, construction, and operation of clean fuels infrastructure projects powered by renewable energy. Its projects include Clean Refining & Clean Power Projects and Hydrogen Global Projects. The company was founded on May 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Fort Stockton, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.