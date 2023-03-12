MOBOX (MBOX) Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $81.54 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00431497 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,008.06 or 0.29166359 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,755,149 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

Buying and Selling MOBOX

